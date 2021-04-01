Transportation Research Board > Blurbs > 2021 TRB Annual Meeting: Many Opportunities to Hear from Minority Student Fellows





Luis Abreu is a senior at the City College of New York studying civil engineering. His paper is titled "A Qualitative Assessment of the Multimodal Passenger Transportation System Response to COVID-19 in New York City."
Poster Session 1369: Thursday, January 28 11:30 AM- 1:00 PM ET

Joseph Abujana is a master's student at Morgan State University majoring in transportation systems engineering. His paper is titled "Drivers' Reaction to Connected and Automated Vehicle Safety Applications in the Vicinity of a Work Zone: A Driving Simulator Study."
Poster Session 1268: Wednesday, January 27 10:00 AM- 11:30 AM ET

Chappelle Branch is a senior at Morgan State University studying transportation systems engineering. His paper is titled "Multi-Modal Traffic Flow in Shared Bus-Bike Lanes: A Scoping Literature Review in 1 Comparison with Baltimore SBBL Infrastructure."
Poster Session 1393: Thursday, January 28 1:00 PM- 2:30 PM ET

Jacqueline Camacho is a senior at California State University, Long Beach majoring in civil engineering. Her paper is titled "Benefit-Cost Analysis to Fund Railroad Grade Separation Projects."
Poster Session 1459: Friday, January 29 1:00 PM- 2:30 PM ET

Laura Camarena is a master's student at the University of Texas at El Paso studying civil engineering. Her paper is titled "Using Artificial Intelligence to Estimate Nonlinear Resilient Modulus Parameters from Common Index Properties."
Poster Session 1365: Thursday, January 28 11:30 AM- 1:00 PM ET

Morgan Chatmon is master's student at Tennessee State University majoring in civil engineering. Her paper is titled "The Impact of COVID-19 on Traffic Crash trends in Tennessee."
Poster Session 1304: Wednesday, January 27 2:30 PM- 4:00 PM ET

Braxton Chong is a senior at the University of Hawai'i at Manoa majoring in construction engineering. His paper is titled "Analysis of Speed Profiles of Near-Misses from On-Board Cameras in Taxicabs."
Poster Session 1202: Tuesday, January 26 1:00 PM- 2:30 PM ET

Edward Clay is a senior at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona studying civil engineering. His paper is titled "Exploration of COVID-19's Impact on Freeway 1 Traffic Volume Using Distinct Bayesian Hierarchical Temporal Models."
Poster Session 1369: Thursday, January 28 11:30 AM- 1:00 PM ET

David Corona is a senior at California State University, Los Angeles studying civil engineering. His paper is titled "Life-Cycle Assessment and Cost Analysis of Using Intelligent Compaction for Construction of Asphalt Pavement Layers."
Poster Session 1105: Monday, January 25 1:00 PM- 2:30 PM ET

Austin Dikas is a senior at Prairie View A&M University majoring in electrical engineering. His paper is titled "Modern Public Infrastructure Development Needs and Evaluation."
Poster Session 1353: Thursday, January 28 10:00 AM- 11:30 AM ET

Lincoln Edwards is a master's student at the University of Arizona studying urban planning. His paper is titled "Learning from Black Pedestrian Experiences in Portland, Oregon."
Lectern Session 1123: Panel on Arrested Mobility: Exploring the Impacts of Over-policing (i.e., policy, police and polity) BIPOC Mobility in the US-- Monday, January 25 4:00 PM- 5:30 PM ET

Brandon Graham is a senior at Florida A&M University majoring in electrical engineering technology. His paper is titled "Design of "Smart Car Seat" to Prevent Heat Related Deaths of Children Left Alone Inside Cars."
Poster Session 1394: Thursday, January 28 2:30 PM- 4:00 PM ET

Isabel Gutierrez is a senior at North Carolina Central University majoring in environmental and geographical sciences. Her paper is titled "A Comparison of Travel-Time Distance Calculation Versus Euclidean Distance Calculations as Applied in The Study of Food Deserts."
Poster Session 1136: Monday, January 25 4:00 PM- 5:30 PM ET

Emmanuel James is a master's student at Northern Arizona University studying civil engineering. His paper is titled "Analysis of Factors Affecting Pedestrian Crash Frequency Considering Demographic, Land Use, and Roadway Characteristics."
Poster Session 1099: Monday, January 25 1:00 PM- 2:30 PM ET

Darrell Johnson is a senior at Tennessee State University majoring in civil engineering. His paper is titled "Prediction Model for Paint Pavement Marking Retroreflectivity Deterioration Rate."
Poster Session 1294: Wednesday, January 27 1:00 PM- 2:30 PM ET

Benson Long is a senior at the University of New Mexico studying civil engineering. His paper is titled "Spatial Equity Analysis of Nighttime Pedestrian Safety: The Role of Land Use and Alcohol Establishments."
Poster Session 1099: Monday, January 25 1:00 PM- 2:30 PM ET

Helena Mascorro is a master's student at the University of Texas at El Paso studying civil engineering. Her paper is titled "Assessment of Moisture Damage of Asphalt Concrete Mixtures Using Performance Tests."
Poster Session 1222: Tuesday, January 26 2:30 PM- 4:00 PM ET

Joshua Murillo is a junior at the University of New Mexico studying global and national security. His paper is titled "5th Generation Low-cost Efficient Wireless Intelligent Sensors (LEWIS 5) for Transportation."
Poster Session 1298: Wednesday, January 27 1:00 PM- 2:30 PM ET

Roodson Pierre is a senior at Florida A&M University majoring in construction engineering. His paper is titled "Investigating Changes in Florida Traffic Crash Trends Due to COVID-19 Pandemic."
Poster Session 1295: Wednesday, January 27 1:00 PM- 2:30 PM ET

Amy Romeo-Garcia is a senior at Florida International University studying civil engineering. Her paper is titled "Impacts of COVID-19 Pandemic on Traffic Crashes in Florida."
Poster Session 1304: Wednesday, January 27 2:30 PM- 4:00 PM ET

Selena Scott is a master's student at Texas Southern University studying transportation planning and management. Her paper is titled "Transportation Network Systems (TNCs) and Automated Vehicles (AVs): Bridging the Gap from City to Rural Areas."
Poster Session 1233: Tuesday, January 26 2:30 PM- 4:00 PM ET

Patrick Stanley is an MBA student at North Carolina A&T University majoring in supply chain management. His paper is titled "Hours of Service, Safety, and Supply Chain Management."
Poster Session 1339: Wednesday, January 27 4:00 PM- 5:30 PM ET

Micah Tang is a master's student at the University of Hawai'i at Manoa majoring in civil engineering. His paper is titled "Bikeshare System Accessibility: Opportunities for Tourism in Honolulu."
Poster Session 1396: Thursday, January 28 2:30 PM- 4:00 PM ET

Allun Ward is a senior at Prairie View A&M University majoring in mechanical engineering. His paper is titled "An Overview of Data Collection Best Practices: Personal Mobility Gaps, Root Causes, and Solutions, for Older Americans Living in Rural Areas."
Poster Session 1233: Tuesday, January 26 2:30 PM- 4:00 PM ET

Kamal Windom is a senior at Prairie View A&M University majoring in electrical engineering. His paper is titled "Analysis of Advanced Driver Systems for Lane Keeping Aids."
Poster Session 1168: Tuesday, January 26 11:30 AM- 1:00 PM ET





2021 TRB Annual Meeting: Many Opportunities to Hear from Minority Student Fellows

The TRB Minority Student Fellows Program, now in its twelfth year, promotes minority participation in transportation and in TRB. The program welcomes 25 students from 17 minority-serving institutions. Students in this cohort represent a range of engineering, planning, and social science majors and will present their research on a similar range of topics. Please stop by their presentations to offer feedback and support to this impressive group of transportation scholars.